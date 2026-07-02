Israel marks 1,000 days since Oct 7 with memorials, protests
A series of sombre commemorations is due to be held across the country.
JERUSALEM: Israel on Thursday (Jul 2) marked the 1,000th day since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack with calls for a state commission of inquiry into the unprecedented assault that triggered the war in Gaza.
A series of sombre commemorations are due to be held across the country, as well as protests against the government's handling of events during and after the attack.
The first began at 6.29am (3.29am GMT) - the exact time at which the Palestinian Islamist movement launched its attack on Israel, triggering the war in Gaza.
"What weighs on me most is the fact that even now, 1,000 days after the event, we are still in the middle of it, and what could have been done to reach some kind of closure has not been done," Dina Hertz, a Jerusalem resident, told AFP.
"I mean a genuine commission of inquiry, genuine taking of responsibility, drawing real conclusions, and a true sense of shame and pain by those who were at the head of the system on Oct 7."
The Hamas-led attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Militants also took 251 hostages to Gaza.
Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.
After a ceasefire took effect on Oct 10 last year, at least 1,053 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry, and the Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers and one contractor over the same period.
"ESTABLISH STATE COMMISSION NOW"
Israeli forces occupy nearly 70 per cent of the territory.
The "October Council", founded by the families of victims and hostages taken on Oct 7, 2023, is one of the main organisers of the day's events.
Gatherings are scheduled in front of the Israeli parliament and near the homes of government members.
"The families of the hostages and the bereaved families are demanding the establishment of a state commission of inquiry now!" the October Council said on X.
The "Hostages Square" plaza in Tel Aviv, which became a focal point for the struggle to release the captives during the Gaza war, is due to be renamed "Memory Square".
A memorial event is also scheduled to be held at 8pm in Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park, bringing together victims' families and leading figures of the protest movement against the Israeli authorities and their handling of events.
Israel's military chief, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, on Monday said: "This day reminds us of our overall responsibility and the weight that rests on our shoulders."
"We remember, we learn, and we prepare for the continuation of combat and the many challenges still ahead," he was quoted as saying in a statement.
Gadi Eizenkot, former army chief and now a leading candidate to succeed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the elections due to be held in October, marked the day in a short X post.
"1,000 days. We will still prove ourselves worthy. I promise. Gadi," he wrote.
According to polls, a large number of Israelis across the political spectrum support the establishment of a body to determine who is responsible for the authorities' failure to prevent the deadliest-ever attack on Israel.
Netanyahu's government, however, has long refused to establish such a commission, the likes of which Israel has commonly set up in the past to investigate major state-level failings.