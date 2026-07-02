Israel marks 1,000 days since Oct 7 with memorials, protests

JERUSALEM: Israel on Thursday (Jul 2) marked the 1,000th day since Hamas' Oct 7, 2023 attack with calls for a state commission of inquiry into the unprecedented assault that triggered the war in Gaza.

A series of sombre commemorations are due to be held across the country, as well as protests against the government's handling of events during and after the attack.

The first began at 6.29am (3.29am GMT) - the exact time at which the Palestinian Islamist movement launched its attack on Israel, triggering the war in Gaza.

"What weighs on me most is the fact that even now, 1,000 days after the event, we are still in the middle of it, and what could have been done to reach some kind of closure has not been done," Dina Hertz, a Jerusalem resident, told AFP.

"I mean a genuine commission of inquiry, genuine taking of responsibility, drawing real conclusions, and a true sense of shame and pain by those who were at the head of the system on Oct 7."

The Hamas-led attack resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Militants also took 251 hostages to Gaza.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

After a ceasefire took effect on Oct 10 last year, at least 1,053 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the health ministry, and the Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers and one contractor over the same period.