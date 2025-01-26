Tearful reunions as Hamas, Israel complete second swap under Gaza truce

TEL AVIV: Applause and cheers filled a Tel Aviv square on Saturday (Jan 25) as Gaza militants released four Israeli hostages, followed by celebrations in the occupied West Bank when Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

While Israel and militant group Hamas completed their second hostage-prisoner swap under a ceasefire deal aimed at paving the way for a permanent end to their war, a last-minute dispute blocked the expected return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to the Gaza Strip's devastated north.

The four hostages released, all women soldiers, reached a hospital on the outskirts of Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv after more than 15 months of captivity in Gaza.

Israel's prison service confirmed that 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed in exchange, with some of them subsequently deported.

The Israeli captives, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy, all aged 20, and Liri Albag, 19, waved, smiled, and gave thumbs up as they were paraded on a stage in Gaza City, flanked by masked and armed militants.

After their handover to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the military said the women were brought to Israel and "reunited with their parents".