Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday (Oct 20), after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border with Lebanon.

"A short while ago, the Northern Command informed the mayor of the city of the decision. The plan will be managed by the local authority, the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Defence," the military said in a statement.

Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have traded cross-border fire with Israel for days, after Hamas gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel on Oct 7, killing at least 1,400 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli officials.

More than 3,700 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in retaliatory Israeli bombardments, according to figures from its Hamas-run health ministry.