US says Gaza ceasefire to start as planned despite 'loose end'

DOHA: The Gaza Strip ceasefire should begin on Sunday (Jan 19) as planned, despite the need for negotiators to tie up a "loose end" at the last minute, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

Israel delayed holding a Cabinet meeting to ratify the ceasefire with Hamas, blaming the militant group for the hold-up, even as Israeli warplanes pounded Gaza in some of the most intense strikes for months. Palestinian authorities said at least 77 people were killed in the day since the truce was unveiled.

Hamas senior official Izzat el-Reshiq said the group remained committed to the ceasefire deal, which is scheduled to take effect from Sunday to halt 15 months of bloodshed.

"It's not exactly surprising that in a process and negotiation that has been this challenging and this fraught, you may get a loose end," Blinken told a press conference in Washington. "We're tying up that loose end as we speak."