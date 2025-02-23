Hamas says Gaza truce gravely endangered after Israel's prisoner delay

GAZA STRIP: Hamas on Sunday (Feb 23) said Israel has gravely endangered a five-week-old Gaza truce by delaying the release of Palestinian prisoners under the deal because of the manner it has freed Israeli hostages.

The first phase of the truce ends early in March and details of a planned subsequent phase have not been agreed.

With tensions again hanging over the deal - which halted more than 15 months of war - Israel on Sunday announced an expansion of military operations in the occupied West Bank.

Since the Gaza ceasefire's first phase began on Jan 19, Hamas has released 25 living Israeli hostages in ceremonies before crowds at various locations in Gaza.

Armed masked fighters escort the captives onto stages adorned with slogans. The hostages have spoken and waved in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called "humiliating ceremonies".

The Red Cross has previously appealed to "all parties" for the swaps to be carried out in a "dignified and private" manner.