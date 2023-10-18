Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know in wake of deadly Gaza hospital strike
Hundreds of Palestinians were killed in an attack which each side blamed the other for, and which marks the bloodiest single incident in Gaza during the current conflict.
- Hundreds of people at the Al-Ahli Al-Arabi hospital in Gaza were killed in an attack on Tuesday (Oct 17), with health authorities in the Palestinian enclave putting the death toll at between 200 and 300 while militant group Hamas said 500 died.
- It marks the bloodiest single incident in Gaza during the current cycle of violence, which kicked off with Hamas' surprise Oct 7 cross-border attack against communities in southern Israel in which at least 1,300 people died.
-
Palestinian officials say the cause was an Israeli air strike, but Israelis Defense Forces blame a misfired rocket by the Palestinian militant group known as Islamic Jihad - which has denied responsibility.
-
The blast comes ahead of US President Joe Biden's expected arrival in Israel on Wednesday, at around 3pm Singapore time. His planned four-way summit with Jordanian, Palestinian and Egyptian leaders has been cancelled.
-
A White House spokesperson said Biden will put "tough questions" to Israeli leaders and try to get a sense of Israel's plans and aims.
-
The hospital strike has led to rapid and widespread international condemnation, and violent protests including in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, outside of Israel's embassies in Turkey and Jordan, and near the US embassy in Lebanon among other locations.
-
Speaking at a forum for China's Belt and Road infrastructure project in Beijing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the conflict to "ease the epic human suffering we are witnessing".
-
The attack further inflames an already escalating crisis which has left around 3,000 Palestinians dead across 11 days of retaliatory bombardment by Israel.
-
Earlier, Hamas said one of the top leaders of its armed wing was killed during an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.
-
The United Nations Security Council will also vote on Wednesday on a Brazilian-drafted resolution that calls for humanitarian pauses in the conflict. The council is then expected to discuss - at the request of the United Arab Emirates and Russia - the Gaza hospital blast.