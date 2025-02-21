Hamas official says likely body of Shiri Bibas 'mistakenly mixed' with others in Gaza rubble

GAZA CITY: A Hamas official told AFP on Friday (Feb 21) that it was likely the body of captive Shiri Bibas had been "mistakenly mixed" with others who were killed and buried under the rubble in Gaza.

"It is likely that Mrs Bibas' body was mistakenly mixed with others found under the rubble," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the group was "investigating" the issue.

This came after Israel stated that one of the bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday was not that of Bibas, as the militants had claimed.

Hamas handed over bodies it said were of four hostages, including three members of the Bibas family - Shiri Bibas and her two young sons - along with an elderly captive.

While the identities of the Bibas boys - Kfir and Ariel - and the elderly hostage, Oded Lifshitz, were confirmed by Israeli forensic experts, the fourth body was not that of Shiri Bibas, according to Israeli officials.

Israel has so far not confirmed the death of Shiri Bibas.