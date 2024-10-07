‘Remarkable’ that Middle East is on the brink of a wider conflict a year into Israel-Hamas war, say observers

On Monday (Oct 7), the war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas reached its one-year mark with the death toll in Gaza standing at more than 41,000, most of them civilians.

Ceasefire talks have repeatedly led nowhere. In July, a group of independent United Nations (UN) experts warned that famine had spread across Gaza. More than a dozen Palestinians, mostly children, are known to have starved to death.

Now, the Middle East is on the verge of a wider regional war following a recent escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Since last month, both sides have exchanged heavy fire after thousands of handheld pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon. These attacks were widely attributed to Israel.

On Sunday, Israel carried out its single biggest bombardment of Beirut since the escalation.

Palestinians have also begun fearing that global attention is shifting to other hot spots like Lebanon and overshadowing the suffering in Gaza, as reported by Reuters last week.

Observers whom CNA spoke to said many people did not anticipate the Israel-Hamas war still not being over and even expanding into the region.