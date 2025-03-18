Israel conducting 'extensive strikes' on Gaza, Hamas says Netanyahu unilaterally ending ceasefire
Israel's military announced on Tuesday (Mar 18) that it was carrying out "extensive strikes" on the Gaza Strip, as ceasefire negotiations have stalled.
In a post on Telegram, the Israeli army said it was currently "conducting extensive strikes on terror targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza Strip", adding that further details would follow.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he instructed the military to take "strong action" against Hamas in Gaza in response to the group's refusal to release hostages and rejection of all ceasefire proposals.
"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
A senior Hamas official told Reuters on Tuesday that Israel was unilaterally ending the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
Hamas also said Netanyahu was exposing hostages in Gaza to an unknown fate.
US President Donald Trump's administration was consulted by Israel about the strikes, a White House spokesperson told Fox News' Hannity show on Monday night.
DEATH TOLL
The Palestinian civil emergency service said there were at least 35 airstrikes on Gaza. According to medics, at least 100 were killed, including many children, and 150 wounded.
Three houses in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, a building in Gaza City, and targets in Khan Younis and Rafah were hit, according to medics and witnesses.
An Israeli military official said the strikes targeted mid-ranking Hamas commanders, leadership officials and infrastructure.
Israel's military said it was prepared to continue attacks against Hamas commanders and infrastructure in Gaza for as long as needed and would expand the campaign beyond airstrikes.
The escalating violence comes amid disagreement between Israel and Hamas on how to sustain the three-phase ceasefire that began in January.
Arab mediators, backed by the US, have not been able to hammer out differences between the two warring parties in talks held over the past two weeks.