Israel mounts limited Gaza ground raids as troops mass on border

- Israel says its ground forces mounted limited raids into Gaza to "kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for the next stage in the war"
- Hamas says its fighters had engaged an armoured force infiltrating a southern area of Gaza and destroyed some Israeli military equipment
- In signs that the conflict is spreading, Israeli aircraft struck southern Lebanon overnight and Israeli troops fought Palestinians in the occupied West Bank
- The UN says desperate civilians in Gaza are running out of food, water and places to shelter
JERUSALEM: Israel's military said on Monday (Oct 23) that its ground forces mounted limited raids into Gaza and airstrikes targeted Palestinian militants assembling to repulse any wider Israeli invasion, as each side prepares for the next stage of the escalating war.
Palestinian group Hamas said on Sunday that its fighters had engaged an armoured force infiltrating a southern area of Gaza and destroyed some Israeli military equipment before returning to base. There was no Israeli comment on such losses.
How soon Israel might launch a full-scale invasion is not clear, and neither side can know exactly what to expect when it does.
The Middle East's most powerful military faces a group that has built up a powerful arsenal with Iran's help, fighting in a crowded urban setting and using a vast tunnel network it has built that Israeli troops have dubbed the Gaza Metro.
In a televised briefing describing Israel's latest moves on the ground, Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari also said that 222 people had now been confirmed as taken hostage during the Oct 7 cross-border onslaught by Hamas.
"During the night there were raids by tank and infantry forces. These raids are raids that kill squads of terrorists who are preparing for the next stage in the war," he said, describing incursions that went "deep" into Gaza.
"These raids also locate and search for anything we can get in terms of intelligence on the missing and the hostages."
Hagari said such interventions helped Israel understand where "the terrorists are assembling".
"The terrorists are getting organised in anticipation of the next stages of the war. And our role is to reduce these threats," he said.
Stoking expectations of a full-scale ground offensive by Israeli forces massed around Gaza, he said that the military's operational readiness was improving and being enhanced "all the time".
The Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement on Sunday that its forces had engaged with a force infiltrating east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
"Fighters engaged with the infiltrating force, destroying two bulldozers and a tank and forced the force to withdraw, before they returned safely to base," the statement said.
INCONCLUSIVE WARS
Since cross-border attacks by Hamas on Israeli communities on Oct 7 killed 1,400 people, Israel has amassed tanks and troops near the fenced border around Gaza for a planned ground invasion. Israel has already launched intensive airstrikes on Gaza, where at least 4,600 people have been killed.
Israel says it wants to wipe Hamas "off the face of the earth" after several inconclusive wars since the group seized power in the enclave in 2007, after Israel withdrew its forces from the narrow strip of land in 2005.
The Israeli military said on Monday that in the past 24 hours, it had struck more than 320 targets in Gaza, including a tunnel housing Hamas fighters, and command and lookout posts.
Israel has said its military campaign will exceed any previous moves against Hamas, but the Palestinian group has proved capable of surprising Israel in the past and will be fighting in a dense urban setting with powerful weapons.
Based on what happened in Israeli incursions in 2008 and 2014, Israel's bunker-buster bombs and hi-tech Merkava tanks will be up against a vast network of deep tunnels, booby-traps and arms including Russian-made Kornet anti-tank missiles.
CONFLICT SPREADING
In signs that the conflict was spreading, Israeli aircraft also struck southern Lebanon overnight and Israeli troops fought Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, residents said.
Early on Monday, Israeli aircraft struck two Hezbollah cells in Lebanon that were planning to launch anti-tank missiles and rockets toward Israel, the Israeli military said. Israel had also hit other Hezbollah targets including a compound and an observation post.
Hezbollah said on Monday one of its fighters was killed, without providing details. Israel's military said seven soldiers have been killed on the Lebanese border since the latest conflict began.
Iranian security officials told Reuters that Iran's strategy was for Middle East proxies like Hezbollah to pursue limited strikes on Israeli and United States targets but to avoid a major escalation that would draw in Tehran.
In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, two Palestinians were killed at the Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah, the Palestinian Authority health ministry said.
Residents told Reuters that Israeli forces raided the camp and made many arrests as they clashed with gunmen and some youths who threw stones. The Israeli army has not issued a statement about the incident.
AID TRICKLING IN
The United Nations said that desperate civilians in Gaza were running out of food, water and places to shelter from the unrelenting aerial pounding that has flattened swathes of the enclave.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called for international unity to stop Israel's attacks in Gaza and allow aid.
A second convoy of 14 aid trucks entered the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza on Sunday night.
The UN humanitarian office said the volume of aid arriving so far was just 4 per cent of the daily average before the hostilities and a fraction of what was needed.
The aid shipments did not include fuel.
At least 5,087 Palestinians have been killed in two weeks of Israeli strikes, including 2,055 children, the enclave's health ministry said in an update.