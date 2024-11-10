Qatar suspends Gaza mediation efforts in sign of impasse

DOHA: Qatar has suspended its role as a key mediator for a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal until Hamas and Israel show "seriousness" in talks, the foreign ministry said Saturday (Nov 9).

The Gulf emirate, which has hosted Hamas's political leadership since 2012 with US blessing, has been involved in months of protracted diplomacy aimed at ending the war triggered by the Palestinian group's Oct 7 attack on Israel last year.

But the talks, also mediated by Cairo and Washington, have repeatedly hit problems since a one-week truce in November 2023 - the only one so far. Each side has blamed the other for the impasse.

"Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago, during the last attempts to reach an agreement, that it would stall its efforts to mediate between Hamas and Israel if an agreement was not reached in that round," Doha's foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement.

"Qatar would resume those efforts ... when the parties show their willingness and seriousness," he added.