Israel says troops in the field in Gaza, Hamas vows 'full force'

JERUSALEM: Hamas pledged to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave, suggesting on Saturday (Oct 28) that a long-promised ground offensive had begun.

Israel said on Saturday morning its troops, sent in on Friday night, were still in the field, without elaborating. The country had earlier made only brief sorties into Gaza during three weeks of bombardment to root out Hamas militants, who it said had killed 1,400 Israelis, mostly civilians, on Oct 7.

"The forces are still in the field and continuing the war," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a news briefing on Saturday morning.

The Israeli military on Saturday also reissued a call for Palestinians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip ahead of an impending Israeli operation.

"This is an urgent military advisory," Hagari on social media platform X. "For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south."

"The impending IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operation is set to neutralize the threat of Hamas with precision and intensity," he said.

Overnight, Israel conducted one of the most intense nights of strikes in response to the Oct 7 Hamas attacks. "Hundreds of buildings and houses were completely destroyed and thousands of other homes were damaged," said Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Gaza was under an almost complete blackout, with internet and phone services cut for more than 12 hours by Saturday morning. Telecoms firms and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it was the result of Israeli bombardments.

Hagari said Israel would allow trucks carrying food, water and medicine to enter Gaza on Saturday, indicating that bombing might pause, at least in the area of its border with Egypt where small amounts of aid have been arriving.