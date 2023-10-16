What is Hezbollah, the Lebanese group backing Hamas in its war with Israel?

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel across the border for days in the deadliest escalation since they fought a major war in 2006, threatening to expand a conflict between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.

Backed by Iran, Hezbollah has said it is ready to help when the time comes in the war between Israel and Hamas, which is also backed by Tehran. Sources said last week that Hezbollah's attacks so far had been designed to be contained and so avoid another major war.

Israel's defence minister said on Oct 15 that Israel had no interest in waging war on its northern front, and that if Hezbollah restrained itself then Israel would also keep the situation along the border as it is.

WHAT ARE THE ORIGINS OF HEZBOLLAH?

Iran's Revolutionary Guards founded Hezbollah in 1982, in the middle of Lebanon's 1975 to 1990 civil war. It was part of Iran's effort to export its 1979 Islamic Revolution around the region and fight Israeli forces after their 1982 invasion of Lebanon.

Sharing Tehran's Shia Islamic ideology, Hezbollah recruited Lebanese Shia Muslims.

The group has risen from a shadowy faction to a heavily armed force with major sway over the Lebanese state. The United States, some Western governments and others deem it a terrorist organisation.

HOW POWERFUL IS HEZBOLLAH'S MILITARY?

While other groups disarmed after Lebanon's civil war, Hezbollah kept its weapons to fight Israeli forces that were occupying the predominantly Shia south of the country. Years of guerrilla warfare led Israel to withdraw in 2000.

Hezbollah demonstrated its military advances in 2006 during a five-week war with Israel, which erupted after it crossed into Israel, kidnapping two soldiers and killing others.

Hezbollah fired thousands of rockets into Israel during the conflict, in which 1,200 people were killed in Lebanon, mostly civilians, and 158 Israelis were killed, most of them soldiers.

Hezbollah's military power grew after it deployed into Syria, another of Iran's allies in the region, to help President Bashar al-Assad fight mostly Sunni Muslim rebels.

Hezbollah boasts weapons including precision rockets and drones, and says it can hit all parts of Israel. In 2021, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that the group had 100,000 fighters.

Iran gives Hezbollah weapons and money. The United States estimates that Iran has allocated it hundreds of millions of dollars annually in recent years.