World leaders seek to contain Israel-Hamas war, protect civilians

PARIS: As Israel prepares for a ground offensive into the Gaza Strip, the international community has mobilised to try to protect civilians and prevent the conflict from spreading across the region.

But Israel's avowed determination to crush Hamas, the group behind the Oct 7 attack on Israel, is hampering mediation efforts. So too are clashes along Israel's northern border with Lebanon.

A MULTITUDE OF PLAYERS

Among the most active international players is the United States, whose Secretary of State Antony Blinken started a tour of six Arab countries on Friday (Oct 13), visiting Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Washington, like its European allies, is concerned to avoid the opening of a second front with the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon. But they have been clear in their support for Israel's right to defend itself.

Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye are also trying to contain the crisis. All have good relations with Israel and experts think they will have some influence over Hamas.

China and Russia have been more critical of Israel's response to the attack. But they might have some influence over Iran, Israel's sworn enemy, to prevent the conflict from spreading.

Tehran has long supported Hezbollah and Hamas.

But there are numerous diplomatic fault lines, as became clear at Friday's United Nations Security Council meeting, where Russia blamed the United States for the situation in Gaza.

European Council president Charles Michel has called a video summit of European Union leaders for Tuesday to seek a joint position on the war.

Rym Momtaz, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), said that not much should be expected.

"Expectations are low for what they can concretely achieve," she wrote in an online analysis.

"In recent years, the eruption of Israeli-Palestinian conflicts has sidelined European diplomacy more than it has for the Americans, Egyptians, Qataris and Turks."

The EU's 27 leaders on Sunday acknowledged Israel's right to defend itself in the face of Hamas' attacks but also underlined the importance of protecting all civilians at all times, in compliance with international law.