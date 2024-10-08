Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

JERUSALEM: Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel's third-largest city of Haifa and Hamas vowed to rise again a year after the devastating Hamas attack that sparked the Gaza war, as Israel struck Lebanon killing the commander of Hezbollah's headquarters.

Suhail Hussein Husseini, the Hezbollah commander was killed by the Israeli military in a strike on an area in Beirut, Israel said in a statement on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Israelis held ceremonies and protests on Monday to mark the first anniversary of the Oct 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas as the Gaza conflict has spread across the Middle East and fanned fears of an all-out regional war.

Hamas, which has seen the Palestinian territory of Gaza laid waste by Israel's war, vowed to rise "like a phoenix" from the ashes despite heavy losses from a year of fighting.

On Monday, Iran-backed Hezbollah, a Hamas ally in Lebanon, said it targeted a military base south of Haifa with "Fadi 1" missiles and launched another strike on Tiberias, 65km away.

The armed group later said it also targeted areas north of Haifa with missiles. Israel's military said about 190 projectiles entered its territory on Monday. There were at least 12 injuries.

Israel's military said the air force was carrying out extensive bombings of Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon and two Israeli soldiers were killed, taking the Israeli military death toll inside Lebanon to 11.

Israeli airstrikes have displaced 1.2 million people in Lebanon, and Israel's intensified bombing campaign has worried many Lebanese that their country will experience the vast scale of destruction wrought on Gaza by Israel.

Israeli forces issued a warning in Arabic to beachgoers and boat users to avoid a stretch of the Lebanese coast, saying they would soon begin operations against Hezbollah from the sea.