Israel-Hezbollah truce holds, displaced Lebanese begin to journey home

BEIRUT: A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah held on Wednesday (Nov 27) under a deal brokered by the US and France as people in both countries began returning to homes in the border area shattered by 14 months of fighting.

The agreement, a rare diplomatic feat in a region racked by conflict, ended the deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group in years. But Israel is still fighting its other arch foe, the Palestinian militant group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip.

Cars and vans piled high with mattresses, suitcases and even furniture streamed through the heavily bombed Lebanese port city of Tyre heading south, carrying some of the roughly 1.4 million people believed to have been uprooted by the conflict.