Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire unlikely to last entire 60 days, let alone become permanent: Analyst

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah took effect on Wednesday (Nov 27), potentially ending an almost 14-month conflict that has killed thousands since it was ignited by the Gaza war last year.

But some experts told CNA they are not optimistic the 60-day deal will last.

This is despite United States President Joe Biden saying that the truce, which was brokered by the US and France, was “designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities”.

“I am not at all confident that this ceasefire will even last 60 days, let alone become permanent,” said political science lecturer Simon Frankel Pratt from the University of Melbourne.

“It's possible it will, definitely, and we should be so lucky. I think that there are a lot of other interests, incentives and commitments that would need to be well managed and worked out in order for this to become permanent,” he added.

Under the ceasefire agreement, Israel will gradually withdraw its forces over 60 days from southern Lebanon, which it invaded about two months ago.

Hezbollah will also end its armed presence there and move north of the Litani River, which runs about 30km north of the border with Israel.

Lebanon's army will take control of territory near its border with Israel to ensure that Iran-backed Hezbollah does not rebuild its infrastructure there, said Biden. Longstanding border disputes will be discussed after the 60-day withdrawal period.

More than 1.2 million people have been displaced by Israeli strikes in Lebanon, many of them from the south.

Pratt pointed out that the war is unlikely to resume if the over 60,000 displaced northern Israeli residents begin to return to their homes near the Lebanese border.

“But so long as they remain displaced, that would sort of indicate that the security situation remains volatile,” he told CNA’s Asia First.