Israel to pursue new talks on hostage deal, as forces pound war Gaza, Lebanon

"IT SHOULD END. IT SHOULD END."

US President Joe Biden, asked about the possibility of a ceasefire just over a year after Hamas's cross-border attack triggered the Gaza war which has spread to Lebanon and threatened to draw in Iran, said he would talk to Israel immediately to push for a ceasefire.



"My staff is talking to them right now," Biden said, after casting an early ballot in the race for his successor. "We need a ceasefire. We should end this war. It should end, it should end, it should end."



The United States is Israel's top military supplier and a mediator in the Doha talks. Biden has stood by the country's right to defend itself despite international outrage at the mounting death toll in both Gaza and Lebanon, where for the past month it has engaged in a ground and air war against the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.



After the Oct 7 attack, the bloodiest in Israel's history, the military launched a massive offensive into Gaza to root out Hamas. Israel has killed the miltant group's top leadership but the war has left tens of thousands of Palestinians dead and driven almost all from their homes.