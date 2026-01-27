Israel says remains of last Gaza hostage returned

"TRUE FRIEND"

Nicknamed the "Defender of Alumim" by his family and the kibbutz of that name, Gvili was killed in combat near the community and his body taken to Gaza by Hamas militants.



Israeli authorities confirmed to his parents in Jan 2024 that the young officer had been killed on that day and that his body had been taken to Gaza.



"He ran to help, to save people ... even though he was already injured before Oct 7," his father told AFP in December, referring to Gvili's shoulder injury.



"But that was Rani - always running forward, the first to help and the first to jump in."



In a statement, the Israeli group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza described Gvili as "a true friend, loved by everyone".



"He loved life, was a young man of deep values, always spoke at eye level, and carried a powerful yet calm presence," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum added.

