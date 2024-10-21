Israel intensifies offensive in Gaza, Lebanon after Sinwar's death

BEIRUT: Israel said it had struck Hezbollah's intelligence headquarters in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday (Oct 20), while officials in Gaza said they were still trying to recover bodies from the rubble after an Israeli strike that killed dozens.

At least 87 people were dead or missing following the airstrike on Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza late on Saturday, the health ministry in the Palestinian territory said, one of the highest death tolls reported for months from a single attack. Israel said it was investigating reports of the incident.

It marked an intensification of Israel's offensives against Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza and Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, days after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar had raised hopes of an opening for ceasefire negotiations to end more than a year of escalating conflict in the Middle East.