Trump says Iran and Israel agree to a 12-hour ceasefire

WASHINGTON/DOHA/ISTANBUL: US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jun 23) that a "complete and total" ceasefire between Israel and Iran will go into force with a view to ending the conflict between the two nations.

Trump appeared to suggest that Israel and Iran would have some time to complete any missions that are underway, at which point the ceasefire would begin in a staged process.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE... for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

"On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, THE 12 DAY WAR."

Neither Iran’s United Nations mission nor the Israeli embassy in Washington immediately responded to separate requests for comment from Reuters.

Hours earlier, three Israeli officials had signaled Israel was looking to wrap up its campaign in Iran soon and had passed the message on to the US.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said Israel was "very, very close to completing" its goals.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had agreed to the US-proposed ceasefire.

Earlier, Trump said he would encourage Israel to proceed towards peace after dismissing Iran's attack on an American air base that caused no injuries and thanking Tehran for the early notice.

Trump's post came several hours after Iran launched a missile attack on an American air base that caused no injuries.

The attack on Al Udeid Air Base in neighbouring Qatar threatened to widen a conflict that began on Jun 13 with an Israeli strike on Iran targeting its nuclear programme and ballistic missiles.

Iran had threatened to retaliate against the US after American B-2 stealth bombers dropped 30,000-pound bunker-busters on Iranian underground nuclear facilities at the weekend, joining Israel's air war against Iran, and Trump had raised the possibility of the Iranian government being toppled.

"We did not assault anyone, and we will never accept being assaulted by anyone," Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement. "We will not submit to anyone’s aggression – this is the logic of the Iranian nation."