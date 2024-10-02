How will Israel respond to Iran’s missile attack, and why is Israel in Lebanon?

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated sharply once more amid retaliatory threats exchanged by Israel and Iran, after Tehran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Tel Aviv late Tuesday (Oct 1).

Israel has vowed Iran will pay for its “big mistake”, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning: “Whoever attacks us, we attack them.”

Tehran doubled down by threatening painful consequences if Israel reacts, with its Revolutionary Guards promising to carry out “crushing attacks”.

Analysts said this is the most “risky and volatile” point in the conflict yet, with Israel and Iran on the brink of direct military exchange, as the region braces for an increasing possibility of a wider war.

World leaders have urged restraint and to prioritise the protection of civilians.