Israel, Iran trade blows as air war rages into fifth day

TEHRAN: Israel and Iran exchanged missile fire for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday (Jun 17), as United States President Donald Trump abruptly left the G7 summit and warned Tehran residents to "immediately evacuate" amid rising fears of a wider conflict.

The Israeli military said it targeted multiple missile and UAV sites in western Iran, including surface-to-surface missile infrastructure, surface-to-air launchers and drone storage facilities, in a statement accompanied by black-and-white footage showing missile launchers exploding.

Shortly after, air raid sirens sounded in parts of Israel. Loud booms were heard over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, AFP journalists reported, as the Israeli army warned of incoming missiles launched from Iran.

"Sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran," the military said, adding the air force was "operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat".

Around 20 minutes later, the army said people could leave protected spaces. Police said shrapnel fell in Tel Aviv, causing damage but no casualties. The fire service said its teams were on the way to battle a blaze in the commercial hub.

Despite mounting calls to de-escalate, neither side has backed off from the missile blitz that began Friday, when Israel launched an unprecedented aerial campaign targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities.

A new wave of Israeli strikes on Tehran - including a dramatic hit on state television's headquarters that the broadcaster said killed three people - prompted both sides to activate missile defence systems overnight.

Israel's army briefly urged citizens to seek shelter, amid growing fears of a regional war.