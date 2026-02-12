Trump tells Israel's Netanyahu Iran talks must continue

WHAT DOES TRUMP THINK?

While boosting hopes of a nuclear deal, Trump has also been dialing up the threat of possible US military action against Iran.



He warned in an interview with Axios news outlet Tuesday that he was "thinking" of sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the region.



"Either we will make a deal or we will have to do something very tough like last time," Trump said. "We have an armada that is heading there and another one might be going."

WHAT DOES IRAN SAY?

So far, Iran has rejected expanding its talks with the United States beyond the issue of its nuclear programme, though Washington also wants Tehran's ballistic missile programme and its support for regional militant groups on the table.



Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that Tehran would "not yield to excessive demands" on its nuclear programme.



But he insisted his country was not "not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons."