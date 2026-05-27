Israel says killed new chief of Hamas armed wing in Gaza strike

JERUSALEM: Israel said on Wednesday (May 27) it had killed the new head of Hamas' armed wing in Gaza, Mohammed Odeh, after killing his predecessor earlier this month despite an ongoing ceasefire.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the "commander of the armed wing of the Hamas terrorist organisation in Gaza was eliminated yesterday and sent to meet his associates in the depths of hell".

In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet domestic security agency confirmed the killing of Odeh on Tuesday, saying he had been appointed head of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades after the May 15 killing of Ezzedine al-Haddad.

Contacted by AFP, Hamas did not immediately respond to the announcement.

The group never officially announced or confirmed Odeh as head of the brigades.

He had long been the head of its intelligence service.

"We committed ourselves to eliminating everyone who led the Oct 7 massacre, and that is what we will do: they are all marked for death, wherever they may be," Katz said in his post on X.

He also repeated Israel's goal of ending Hamas's rule over the Palestinian territory and alluded to a plan for the forced displacement of its residents.

"The plan for voluntary migration from Gaza will also be implemented - everything will be done at the right time and in the right way," he said.