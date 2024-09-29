Israel killing of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah sparks condemnation

PARIS: Israel's foes vowed revenge on Saturday (Sep 28) after Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah announced its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli air strike on Beirut suburbs.

World powers also warned of the killing's potential repercussions, with the spectre of all-out war looming over the Middle East.

IRAN

First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref warned Israel that Nasrallah's death would "bring about their destruction", Iran's ISNA news agency quoted him as saying.

The foreign ministry of Iran, which finances and arms Hezbollah, said Nasrallah's work will continue after his death. "His sacred goal will be realised in the liberation of Quds (Jerusalem), God willing," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani posted on X.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced five days of public mourning.