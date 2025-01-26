Israeli fire kills 11 on deadline for Lebanon withdrawal

BURJ AL MULUK, Lebanon: Israeli troops opened fire in south Lebanon on Sunday (Jan 26), killing 10 residents and a Lebanese soldier, health officials said as hundreds of people tried to return to their homes on the deadline for Israel to withdraw.

Israel was all but certain to miss Sunday's deadline, which is part of a ceasefire agreement that ended its war with the Iran-backed Hezbollah group two months ago.

The deal that took effect on Nov 27 said the Lebanese army was to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the Israeli army withdrew over a 60-day period.

That period ends on Sunday.

Lebanon's health ministry said Israeli forces opened fire on "citizens who were trying to return to their villages", killing 11 and wounding 83.

The ministry's toll includes a soldier from the Lebanese army, which also announced his death and said Israeli fire had wounded another soldier.

AFP journalists said convoys of vehicles carrying hundreds of people, some flying yellow Hezbollah flags, were trying to get to several villages despite the Israeli military's continued presence.

"We will return to our villages and the Israeli enemy will leave," even if it costs lives, said Ali Harb, a 27-year-old trying to go to Kfar Kila.