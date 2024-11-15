Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Israel kills 15 after launching strikes on military sites in Damascus
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel kills 15 after launching strikes on military sites in Damascus

Israel kills 15 after launching strikes on military sites in Damascus
Smoke rises from Beirut southern suburbs in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as pictured from Baabda, Lebanon, on Nov 14, 2024. (PHOTO: REUTERS/Emilie Madi)
15 Nov 2024 12:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBAI: Fifteen people were killed in Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Damascus on Thursday (Nov 14), Syrian state media reported.

Israel said the attacks targeted military sites and the headquarters of the Islamic Jihad group.

The buildings targeted were located in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, both in the west of the Syrian capital, SANA news agency reported, citing a Syrian military source.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.

Related:

Commanders in Lebanon's Hezbollah armed group and Iran's Revolutionary Guards based in Syria have been known to reside in Mazzeh, according to residents who fled after recent strikes that killed some key figures from the groups.

Mazzeh's high-rise blocks have been used by the authorities in the past to house leaders of Palestinian factions including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Arab-Israeli War

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement