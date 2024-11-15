Israel kills 15 after launching strikes on military sites in Damascus

DUBAI: Fifteen people were killed in Israeli strikes on residential buildings in Damascus on Thursday (Nov 14), Syrian state media reported.

Israel said the attacks targeted military sites and the headquarters of the Islamic Jihad group.

The buildings targeted were located in the suburbs of Mazzeh and Qudsaya, both in the west of the Syrian capital, SANA news agency reported, citing a Syrian military source.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since last year's Oct 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel that sparked the Gaza war.