Israel kills eight in strike on Lebanon; US rescues helicopter crew from Hormuz

IRANIAN AIR DEFENCE PERSONNEL TO BE BURIED

In Tehran, two Iranian air defence personnel were due to be buried on Tuesday afternoon after being killed in Israeli strikes the day before, Iran's military said. No deaths were reported in Israel after the Iranian strikes.



Oil prices, which had risen on the exchange of fire between Israel and Iran, fell on Tuesday after the attacks were paused.



Trump told reporters he might have "an idea" for an Iran deal within a few days, without elaborating. The Republican president, struggling with record low approval ratings as November's midterm elections approach, has often hinted at an imminent deal with Tehran, but none has yet materialised.



U.S. and Israeli officials said Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had spoken on Monday.



In an interview with Axios, Trump said he had warned the Israeli leader not to return to war with Iran: "I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.'"



However, Israel's military chief Eyal Zamir said on Tuesday that the attack Israel carried out against Iran the previous day was "in preparation for a much more significant and heavy blow".



"We are prepared to return and deliver another severe and deep strike against Iran," he said during a visit to training exercises in northern Israel.