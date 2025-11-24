Israel kills Hezbollah military leader in Beirut strike

BEIRUT: Israel killed militant group Hezbollah's top military official in an airstrike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Sunday (Nov 23), the Israeli military said, despite a US-brokered truce a year ago.

The strike, the first on the outskirts of the Lebanese capital in months, targeted Iran-backed Hezbollah's acting chief of staff, Ali Tabtabai, the military said in a statement.

Hezbollah confirmed the death of Tabtabai in a statement, mourning him as "the great jihadist commander" who had "worked to confront Israeli enemy until the last moment of his blessed life," showing his seniority, but without giving details about his exact role.

Israel's strike crossed a "red line", Hezbollah official Mahmoud Qmati said as he stood near the bombed-out building in the Haret Hreik suburb, a Hezbollah stronghold.

Hezbollah's leadership would decide on whether and how the group would respond, he added.