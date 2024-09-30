Israel launches strikes on Yemeni Houthi targets

Israel launched strikes at Houthi targets in Yemen on Sunday (Sep 29) after the Houthi militants fired missiles at Israel over the past two days, marking a fresh exchange in another front of the regional conflict.

The Israeli military said in a statement that dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, attacked power plants and a seaport at the Ras Issa and Hodeidah ports.

Residents said the strikes caused power outages in most parts of the port city of Hodeidah.

"Over the past year, the Houthis have been operating under the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel, undermine regional stability, and disrupt global freedom of navigation," the statement said.