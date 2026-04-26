Israel PM says Hezbollah 'dismantling' ceasefire with Lebanon

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (Apr 26) said Hezbollah's actions were threatening the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, as he pledged to "vigorously" target the Iran-backed group.

"It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are, in practice, dismantling the ceasefire," Netanyahu said during a weekly Cabinet meeting.

Under the terms of the truce, which was recently extended, Israel reserves the right to respond to "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks". It has been striking targets in south Lebanon almost every day.

"We are acting vigorously in accordance with arrangements agreed with the United States and, incidentally, also with Lebanon," Netanyahu said.

"This means freedom of action not only to respond to attacks, which is obvious, but also to pre-empt immediate threats and even emerging threats."

Shortly after Netanyahu's remarks, the Israeli military said it had intercepted three drones before they could enter Israeli territory.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli military issued evacuation orders for residents of seven villages in south Lebanon ahead of planned strikes targeting Hezbollah positions.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported multiple strikes on villages in the south on Sunday, particularly in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, where "an Israeli enemy drone hit a motorcycle".

The agency also reported shelling on several border villages since early Sunday.

Lebanon's health ministry said seven people were killed on Saturday in Israeli strikes, revising an earlier toll of six upwards.

US President Donald Trump had on Thursday announced that a 10-day ceasefire, which began on Apr 17 had been extended for three weeks.

Tehran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on Mar 2 by firing rockets at Israel to avenge the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in US-Israeli strikes.

Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground invasion in southern Lebanon.