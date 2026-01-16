Israel says conducting strikes in Lebanon, issues evacuation orders

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military on Thursday (Jan 15) said it conducted air strikes against Hezbollah targets shortly after issuing evacuation orders for the village of Sohmor in southern Lebanon.



"In response to Hezbollah's repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings, the (Israeli military) is striking Hezbollah terror targets in several areas in Lebanon", the military said in a statement.



Earlier Thursday, the army had warned residents of Sohmor to evacuate certain areas ahead of strikes against Hezbollah targets.



Shortly after the military announced having struck positions in Lebanon, its Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee warned of a second evacuation order, this time for the south Lebanon village of Machghara.



"The (Israeli military) will attack Hezbollah terrorist military infrastructure in the near future to address prohibited attempts to reconstruct its activities in the area", Adraee said on X.