EU slams 'unacceptable' Israel attacks on Lebanon peacekeepers

LUXEMBOURG: The European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday (Oct 14) denounced as "completely unacceptable" a series of Israeli attacks that have injured United Nations peacekeepers in southern Lebanon.

"The 27 (EU) members agreed on asking (the) Israelis to stop attacking UNIFIL," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"It's completely unacceptable attacking UN troops," he said.