Israel’s killing of Nasrallah: Who could be Hezbollah’s new leader, and how will Iran react?

Israel’s military said on Saturday (Sep 28) that Nasrallah had been killed in air strikes on Hezbollah’s central headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut a day earlier. Hezbollah later confirmed Nasrallah’s death.

Israel added that the air strikes also killed an unspecified number of other Hezbollah commanders.

WHO WILL SUCCEED NASRALLAH?

The man widely regarded as Nasrallah's successor is his cousin Hashem Safieddine.

He oversees Hezbollah's political affairs and civilian operations including its education and financial system.

The 60-year-old has been on the United States’ terror list since 2017.

In recent years, Nasrallah has rarely been seen in public and is often represented by Safieddine. This includes the funerals of the group’s high-ranking members who were killed in last week’s coordinated detonation of communication devices, largely blamed on Israel.

With many of the group’s commanders killed in Friday’s airstrike, Nestorovic said new leadership could also come from outside Lebanon, including from Iran, or Syria and Iraq, where Hezbollah has strong alliances with other Iran-backed militant groups.

HOW WILL IRAN REACT?

While there are expectations of reprisal from Iran, Nestorovic said Tehran has a track record of poor retaliation in previous incidents.

He pointed to muted reaction from Iran over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July, as well as the pager blasts. Iran usually makes strongly-worded threats but takes little action.

“I'm not so sure that Iran will react strongly, because there would be retaliation from Israel and (its allies),” he told CNA’s Asia Now.

James Dorsey, an adjunct senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said that Iran is in a bind: Tehran wants to rebuild bridges to get relief from sanctions but it also does not want to be seen as weak – particularly by its allies – if it does not respond.

“For Iran to calibrate a response in a way that does not lead to escalation is going to be very difficult and a tightrope,” he said, adding that both Iran and Hezbollah do not want an all-out war with Israel.