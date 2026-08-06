Israel resumes Lebanon strikes as talks underway in Rome

"SHAME, HUMILIATION"

The town of Mansouri, located around nine kilometres (six miles) south of Tyre and 10 kilometres north of Israel, and its surroundings were subjected to several Israeli strikes and artillery shelling in recent weeks despite the ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel that took hold in June.



The town's municipality told residents on June 22 that they could return, but asked them to avoid the part of the town that fell within Israel's so-called "security zone" in southern Lebanon.



The "security zone" designates a strip of territory where Israeli forces continue to operate that runs around 10 kilometres deep inside southern Lebanon along its border with Israel.



A US State Department official had told AFP that this week's discussions would "include expanding the pilot zone process, resolving all outstanding border issues, and working on a comprehensive peace and security agreement".



As the delegations met in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani spoke with his counterpart from Iran, Hezbollah's main patron, and called on Tehran to halt the group's operations.



Tajani, in a post shortly before the Israeli strikes, voiced hope that the talks would "yield concrete results".



Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said on Tuesday that the direct negotiations would bring "nothing but shame, humiliation" and successive concessions for Lebanon.



Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the direct talks and refuses to surrender its weapons.



Violence in Lebanon has decreased since the Lebanon-Israel deal and the signing in June of a preliminary US-Iran agreement on the Middle East conflict.



But Lebanon continued to report intermittent Israeli strikes and shelling, as well as detonations and demolitions in southern villages.



Since the war between Israel and Hezbollah erupted in early March, Israel's military has lost 38 soldiers and one civilian contractor.