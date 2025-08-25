Israel PM offers 'phased' withdrawal if Lebanon disarms Hezbollah

JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Aug 25) said Israel was ready to back Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah and offered "a phased" pullout of its troops if Beirut followed through with plans to seize the group's weapons.

Following the war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah last year, the Lebanese army has been deploying in the country's south and dismantling the militant group's infrastructure there.

Lebanon has been grappling with the thorny issue of disarming Hezbollah, with the Cabinet this month tasking the army with developing a plan to do so by the end of the year.

Despite the November ceasefire that ended the war, Israel has continued to strike Lebanon, saying it will do so until Hezbollah is disarmed.

Israeli forces also continue to occupy five areas of the south that they deem strategic.

"Israel stands ready to support Lebanon in its efforts to disarm Hezbollah and to work together towards a more secure and stable future for both nations," said Netanyahu, according to a statement released by his office.

Israel also acknowledged "the significant step taken by the Lebanese government", according to the statement.

If the Lebanese government follows through with the plan, Netanyahu said Israel was prepared to "engage in reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of IDF (military) presence in coordination with the United States-led security mechanism".