Israel, Lebanon strike 'historic' maritime border deal

NAQURA: Israel and Lebanon struck a US-brokered maritime border agreement on Thursday (Oct 27) that opens up lucrative offshore gas fields for the neighbours that remain technically at war.

US President Joe Biden hailed the "historic" deal, that comes as Western powers clamour to open up new energy production and reduce vulnerability to supply cuts from Russia.

The agreement was signed separately by Lebanon's President Michel Aoun in Beirut and by Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, and went into effect after the papers were delivered to mediators.

"Both parties took the final steps to bring the agreement into force and submitted the final paperwork to the United Nations in the presence of the United States," Biden said in a statement.

Israel's arch-foe, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, said it would end its "exceptional" mobilisation against the country, after threatening to attack Israel for months should it reach for offshore gas reserves at the border before the deal was signed.

"Our mission is complete," Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he "strongly" believed the deal can promote stability in the region and create "enhanced prosperity for the Lebanese and Israeli peoples".

The deal comes as Lebanon hopes to extract itself from what the World Bank calls one of the world's worst economic crises in modern history, and as Lapid seeks to lock in a major achievement days ahead of a general election on Nov 1.

The exchange of letters was held in the southern Lebanese border town of Naqura, in the presence of US mediator Amos Hochstein and UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka, who will now deposit the new maritime coordinates at the UN headquarters in New York.

DELICATE DANCE

Biden said that "this agreement takes us one step closer to realising a vision for a Middle East that is more secure, integrated and prosperous, delivering benefits for all the people of the region."

Hours before signing it, Lapid had claimed that Lebanon's intention to ink the deal amounted to a de-facto recognition of the Jewish state.

"It is not every day that an enemy state recognises the State of Israel, in a written agreement, in front of the entire international community," he said.

Aoun denied Lapid's assertion, countering that "demarcating the southern maritime border is technical work that has no political implications".