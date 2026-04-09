Israel launches fresh strikes on Lebanon after huge attacks jeopardise truce

BEIRUT: Israel bombed more targets in Lebanon on Thursday (Apr 9), putting the Middle East ceasefire in further jeopardy after its biggest attacks of the war on its neighbour killed more than 250 people and threatened to torpedo Donald Trump's truce from the outset.

Iranian negotiators were expected to set off later on Thursday for Pakistan for the first peace talks of the war, due to meet a US delegation on Saturday.

But there was no sign Iran had lifted its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has caused the worst disruption to global energy supplies in history. Tehran said there would be no deal as long as Israel was striking Lebanon.

The shortage drove the price that European and Asian refineries pay for oil to record levels near US$150 a barrel, with even higher prices for some products such as jet fuel.

Israel, which invaded Lebanon last month in parallel with the war on Iran to root out the armed group Hezbollah, Tehran's ally, says its actions there are not covered by the ceasefire announced late on Tuesday by Trump.

Washington has also said Lebanon is not covered by the truce, but Iran and Pakistan, which acted as mediator, say it was explicitly part of the deal. A host of countries, including Britain and France, said the truce should extend to Lebanon.

A Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions said Pakistan was working on ceasefires for Lebanon and Yemen: "It will be discussed during the (upcoming) talks and we will settle it."