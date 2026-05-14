Israel hammers Lebanon, killing 12 in strikes on cars 

DRONE ATTACKS

A fourth strike hit a car in Sidon, southern Lebanon's largest city, around 40 kilometres south of Beirut, with the health ministry reporting one dead there.



The ministry also said Israeli strikes on another three cars in south Lebanon's Tyre district killed three more people.



Under the terms of the ceasefire released by Washington, Israel reserves the right to act against "planned, imminent or ongoing attacks".



Israeli attacks since the ceasefire have killed more than 400 people in Lebanon, according to an AFP tally of health ministry figures.



Israel's army said it struck Hezbollah infrastructure, weapons storage facilities and rocket launchers in south Lebanon on Wednesday.



An AFP correspondent saw thick smoke from Burj al-Shemali, one of nine areas where Israel's army issued evacuation warnings.



Hezbollah claimed several attacks on Israeli troops in south Lebanon, including with drones, and said its fighters "ambushed" and clashed with Israeli forces in one area.