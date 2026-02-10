Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill four, including security officer and child
The Israeli military said the strikes were targeting an alleged Hezbollah commander and that the killing of civilians in Lebanon is "under review".
BEIRUT: Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed four people on Monday (Feb 9) including a Lebanese security forces member and his child, hours after the Israeli army seized a member of Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya.
Israel frequently strikes Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire aimed at ending more than a year of hostilities with militant group Hezbollah.
On Monday, Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the village of Yanuh in the south killed three people.
The Israeli military said the strike targeted Ahmad Ali Salameh, who it alleged was Hezbollah's head of artillery and had been working to restore the group's capabilities.
In addition to Salameh, the strike killed a member of Lebanon's security forces and his three-year-old child, who were passing by, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).
The Israeli military said the incident was "under review" after it was made "aware of the claim that uninvolved civilians were killed".
Later on Monday, the health ministry reported that Israeli gunfire killed one person in the border village of Aita al-Shaab, with the Israeli military saying it killed a Hezbollah member.
It alleged he was "gathering intelligence on (Israeli) troops and operated to rehabilitate Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon".
In addition to recurring attacks, the Israeli army still has troops deployed on five border positions in Lebanon it deems strategic.
Monday's incidents come hours after the Jamaa Islamiya group, an ally of Palestinian militants Hamas, accused Israel of seizing one of its officials, Atwi Atwi, from his home in the Hasbaya district, south Lebanon, and taking him to an unknown location.
The group, which has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks against Israel during the war with Hezbollah, condemned "the Israeli occupation forces' infiltration".
The Israeli military said that it "apprehended a senior terrorist" in the group who was then "transferred for further questioning in Israeli territory".
Atwi's capture came hours after Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam completed a two-day visit to the south, which suffered extensive damage during the conflict with Hezbollah, with thousands displaced.
Salam in a statement condemned Atwi's "abduction", calling it a "blatant attack on Lebanese sovereignty, a violation of the ceasefire agreement and "a breach of international law".
Hezbollah meanwhile called on the state to "take deterrent measures and firm and clear positions, and to act immediately at all political, diplomatic and legal levels, and to work seriously to protect citizens".
Lebanon accuses Israel of having abducted several other citizens since the start of the hostilities.
Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein al-Haj Hassan said last month that Israel was holding "20 Lebanese prisoners", alleging 10 had been abducted "inside Lebanese territory after the ceasefire".
Lebanon says Israel must release these detainees and withdraw from the border positions it retains, in addition to halting air strikes on Lebanon.