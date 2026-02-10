Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill four, including security officer and child

BEIRUT: Israeli attacks on Lebanon killed four people on Monday (Feb 9) including a Lebanese security forces member and his child, hours after the Israeli army seized a member of Islamist group Jamaa Islamiya.



Israel frequently strikes Lebanon despite a November 2024 ceasefire aimed at ending more than a year of hostilities with militant group Hezbollah.



On Monday, Lebanon's health ministry said an Israeli strike on the village of Yanuh in the south killed three people.



The Israeli military said the strike targeted Ahmad Ali Salameh, who it alleged was Hezbollah's head of artillery and had been working to restore the group's capabilities.



In addition to Salameh, the strike killed a member of Lebanon's security forces and his three-year-old child, who were passing by, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).



The Israeli military said the incident was "under review" after it was made "aware of the claim that uninvolved civilians were killed".



Later on Monday, the health ministry reported that Israeli gunfire killed one person in the border village of Aita al-Shaab, with the Israeli military saying it killed a Hezbollah member.



It alleged he was "gathering intelligence on (Israeli) troops and operated to rehabilitate Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon".