Strikes hit Lebanon as Israel vows to occupy swathe of south after war

"SECURITY ZONE"

The NNA also said an Israeli strike hit Christian-majority suburb of Mansourieh outside Beirut without warning, the first attack there since the war erupted.



Residents said they heard an explosion and saw black smoke rise from the area, while an AFP correspondent saw a hole in the ground and damaged vehicles showered with soil.



Israel's Katz said that "at the end of the operation, the IDF (military) will establish itself in a security zone inside Lebanon ... and will maintain security control over the entire area up to the Litani" River, which flows around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border.



He also said the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Lebanese would be "completely prevented" until northern Israel's security was ensured.



"All the houses in the villages adjacent to the border in Lebanon will be demolished... to remove once and for all the border-adjacent threats from the residents of the north," he added.



In response, Menassa said Katz's remarks were "no longer mere threats, but reflect a clear intention to impose a new occupation of Lebanese territory, forcibly displace hundreds of thousands of citizens, and systematically destroy villages and towns in the South."



Lebanese authorities say the hostilities have so far killed more than 1,200 people and displaced more than one million others.