Israel says eight soldiers killed in clashes with Hezbollah in Lebanon

NO US SUPPORT FOR STRIKING IRAN NUCLEAR SITES

US news website Axios on Wednesday cited Israeli officials as saying Israel will launch a "significant retaliation" for Iran's attack within days that could strike oil production facilities inside Iran and other strategic sites.



US President Joe Biden's administration is seeking to align its position with close ally Israel on any potential response to Iran's attack but also recognises the Middle East is on a "knife's edge" and a broader escalation could imperil both Israeli and US interests, US Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell told an event hosted by a Washington think-tank on Wednesday.

Biden said on Wednesday that he would not support any Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear sites in response to its missile attack and urged Israel to act "proportionally".



The US president joined a call with Group of Seven (G7) major power leaders on Wednesday to coordinate a response, including new sanctions against Tehran, the White House said.



The G7 leaders voiced "strong concern" over the Middle East crisis but said a diplomatic solution was still viable and a region-wide conflict was in no one's interest, a statement said.