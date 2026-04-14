Hezbollah leader asks Lebanon to cancel Tuesday meeting with Israel

BEIRUT: Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem on Monday (Apr 3) urged Lebanon to cancel a planned meeting with Israel in Washington the following day, reiterating his group's rejection of direct negotiations with its foe.



"We reject negotiations with the usurping Israeli entity ... We call for a historic and heroic stance by cancelling this negotiating meeting," Qassem, whose Iran-backed group has been at war with Israel since March 2, said in a televised address.



The Lebanese and Israeli ambassadors to the United States are scheduled to meet in Washington on Tuesday to discuss holding direct negotiations between the two countries.



Lebanese authorities have stressed that Beirut first wants to secure a ceasefire in the Israel-Hezbollah war, but Israel has dismissed that prospect, saying it prefers instead to focus on formal peace talks with Lebanon itself, with which it has technically been at war for decades.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that "we want the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons, and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations".



Qassem, however, said "these negotiations are futile and require a Lebanese agreement and consensus".



Hundreds of Hezbollah supporters protested on Friday and Saturday against the planned talks, accusing Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of being a "zionist".



Israeli strikes have killed more than 2,000 people in Lebanon and displaced more than a million since Hezbollah drew the country into the Middle East war.