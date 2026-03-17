Israel says it has plans for at least three weeks of war as airstrikes pound Iran

TEL AVIV: Israel said on Monday (Mar 16) it had detailed plans for at least three more weeks of war as it pounded sites across Iran overnight, while Iranian drone attacks temporarily shut Dubai airport and hit a key oil facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The US-Israeli war on Iran is now entering its third week with no clear end in sight, largely shutting the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flow, pushing up energy prices and raising fears of a spike in global inflation.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called for a coalition of nations to help reopen the strait and said the US-led NATO defence alliance faced a "very bad" future if its members failed to help.

But while allies voiced support for diplomatic efforts to reopen the route, they were cautious about joining any military action.