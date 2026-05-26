Israel military issues evacuation warning for Lebanese city of Nabatieh

BEIRUT: The Israeli military for the first time warned residents of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh to immediately evacuate on Tuesday (May 26) ahead of expected strikes, while Hezbollah said it confronted Israeli troops in a nearby town.

The day before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered his military to intensify attacks on Hezbollah to "crush" the Tehran-backed group.

"For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River. Anyone who is near Hezbollah members, facilities or military equipment is putting their life at risk!" the military's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, posted on X.

Largely deserted since the start of the latest Israel-Hezbollah war on Mar 2, Nabatieh has faced relentless strikes despite an Apr 17 truce.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) also reported several Israeli strikes across the south.

Evacuation warnings near the southern city of Tyre on Monday caused mass panic and an exodus of residents of the historic city, according to an AFP correspondent.

Strikes also hit the town of Mashghara in the east, according to the NNA.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday it had bombed more than 100 Hezbollah targets overnight.

Hezbollah meanwhile said in a statement that its fighters repelled an Israeli force early Tuesday that had advanced toward Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, which overlooks Nabatieh, following airstrikes and heavy artillery fire.

The group said it used drones and was fighting with Israeli soldiers in the town.

Netanyahu had last night ordered "an even greater acceleration of our operations" against Hezbollah.

"It is true that they are attacking us with drones, including fibre-optic drones, but we have teams working on countermeasures and we will solve this issue ... We will intensify our blows, increase our firepower, and we will crush them."

Israel has repeatedly bombed Lebanon despite the ongoing truce, saying it is targeting Hezbollah, while the latter has claimed several attacks on Israeli positions in southern Lebanon and Northern Israel.

More than 3,100 people have been killed by Israeli strikes since Mar 2, according to Lebanon's health ministry.