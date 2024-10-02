Israel military says missiles launched by Iran at Israel

JERUSALEM: Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said Tuesday (Oct 1), following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent.

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem.

Sirens ring out across central Israel.

The US embassy in Israel called on its staff and their family members to shelter in place on Tuesday amid warnings of a possible missile attack by Iran.

"As a result of the current security situation, the US embassy has directed all US government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice," the embassy said in a statement.