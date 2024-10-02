Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia Wellness
Logo

World

Israel military says missiles launched by Iran at Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Snap Insight Indonesia Wellness

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Israel military says missiles launched by Iran at Israel

Israel military says missiles launched by Iran at Israel
Smoke rises following Israeli bombardment in southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel, Tuesday, Oct 1, 2024. (PHOTO: AP/Leo Correa)
02 Oct 2024 12:44AM (Updated: 02 Oct 2024 12:49AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: Iran has launched missiles targeting Israel, the military said Tuesday (Oct 1), following US warnings that an Iranian attack was imminent. 

"A short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran towards the State of Israel," the military said in a statement. It said sirens were sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem.

Sirens ring out across central Israel.

The US embassy in Israel called on its staff and their family members to shelter in place on Tuesday amid warnings of a possible missile attack by Iran.  

"As a result of the current security situation, the US embassy has directed all US government employees and their family members to shelter in place until further notice," the embassy said in a statement.

Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Israel Iran

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement