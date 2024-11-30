Israeli military says struck Hezbollah on Syria-Lebanon border

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Saturday (Nov 30) it had struck "military infrastructure" at the Syria-Lebanon border being used by Hezbollah for weapons smuggling in violation of their ceasefire agreement.

The air force launched a "strike on military infrastructure sites adjacent to border crossings between Syria and Lebanon that were actively used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon" the military said in a statement.

It said the smuggling happened "after the ceasefire agreement went into effect".

The military also said it had been conducting searches in southern Lebanon over the past day in which soldiers "confiscated weapons that were concealed in a mosque by Hezbollah".

The ceasefire, which was put in place to end more than a year of cross-border hostilities and two months of open warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, began early on Wednesday morning.

As part of the terms of the deal, the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers will deploy in southern Lebanon as the Israeli army withdraws over a period of 60 days.

Hezbollah is also meant to withdraw its forces north of the Litani river, approximately 30km north of the border, and dismantle its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

Israel has insisted on its "full military freedom of action" in Lebanon if Hezbollah violates the ceasefire agreement or attempts to rearm.

It has conducted several strikes in Lebanon since Wednesday.

