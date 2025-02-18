Israel minister says Hamas must leave Gaza, surrender arms

According to Israeli media, the security cabinet convened on Monday evening to discuss phase two of the fragile ceasefire which began on Jan 19.



More than 15 months of war destroyed or damaged more than 69 per cent of Gaza's buildings, displaced almost the entire population, and triggered widespread hunger, according to the United Nations.



"It's them or us. Either we crush Hamas, or God forbid, Hamas will crush us," Smotrich said.



"I call on the prime minister to declare that once the war resumes after Phase One, Israel will, from the first day, seize 10 per cent of Gaza's territory, establish full sovereignty there, and immediately apply Israeli law", he added.



"Furthermore, it must be announced that once combat resumes, all humanitarian aid will be completely halted."